One of Netflix’s Biggest Summer Anime Has Been Hit With Surprising Delay

The Summer 2025 anime schedule has gotten hit with a surprising delay with Netflix as one of their biggest shows won’t be airing its next episode at the usual time. This Summer has been especially strong for Netflix as the streaming service has locked down some very intriguing exclusive releases that fans have been enjoying thus far. Shows like Sakamoto Days, Tougen Anki, DAN DA DAN and more have been taking over the streamer, but one show has stood out from that pack for being so different from everything else on offer. Unfortunately, that’s the one that has been hit by a delay.

The Summer Hikaru Died has been one of the most unique new anime releases of the Summer. Taking on Mokumokuren’s original manga of the same name, this Horror series has been creeping fans out with each new episode that has hit worldwide on Netflix. But it’s going to be a longer wait for the next episode as the anime has confirmed that Episode 9 won’t be airing on Saturday, August 30th as originally scheduled, but instead will be airing a week later due to special programming taking place in Japan.

Cygames Pictures / Netflix

As revealed by the anime’s official social media, The Summer Hikaru Died Episode 9 has been delayed from August 30th, and will instead now be airing on September 6th. This is to due to special programming in Japan (a 24 hour special telethon airing on Nippon TV), but thankfully it doesn’t seem like this delay is going to have too much of an impact on the anime’s remaining episodes. This delay is only going to be for a single week, so while it’s a bummer it’s at least not as long of a delay as some other shows are getting with Netflix this Summer.

Shows like The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity might be airing in Japan this Summer, but its worldwide release has since been delayed until September 7th. It will be streaming on a weekly basis and include an English dub upon its debut, but it’s still a much longer delay than seen here. So The Summer Hikaru Died won’t be in too much danger of keeping up the momentum that has been built with all of the episodes that have been airing thus far.

What to Know for The Summer Hikaru Died Anime

Netflix / Cygames Pictures

The Summer Hikaru Died is now streaming its episodes with Netflix, and is directed by Ryohei Takeshita (Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night) for Cygames Pictures (Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era). Takeshita also oversees the scripts for the series with Yuichi Takahashi serving as character designer and chief animation director. The anime stars Chiaki Kobayashi and Shuichiro Umeda as the main duo, Yoshiki Tsujinaka and Hikaru Indou respectively. The opening theme for the series is titled “saikai” as performed by Vaundy.

The Summer Hikaru Died has offered a much different kind of Horror experience than fans have gotten to see in quite a while. It can be quite difficult for anime to properly communicate Horror through its productions, but this series has found a way to tap into that vein. Adding in a healthy dose of eroticism between its two leads, and the anime has made for a very unique experience thus far. You should use this extra time to catch up with its episodes if you have yet to check it out with Netflix.