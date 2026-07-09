Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Continues to Struggle With Season Two

This has been a massive week for the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise, as the highly anticipated movie featuring adult Aang and company has announced a new release date and title. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender confirmed its new title with its first trailer, while also drastically moving up its release date from October to later this month on Paramount+. Unfortunately, not all news is good news for the Nickelodeon franchise, as the recent release of Netflix’s live-action adaptation’s second season is running into some troubles. In its second week of release, the live-action series is seeing its ratings continue to plummet.

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According to Netflix’s latest report, the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender is failing to find its footing for its second season versus its first. Ironically enough, the ratings are going up a tad from its first-week debut. As a side-by-side comparison, the second week of the first season’s ratings were 19.9 million views, whereas season two sits at 9.6 million views. This is a slight increase from season two’s first week, which is 8.7 million views, though it still trails season one by almost fifty-five percent. Even if this trend continues to see ratings increase, season two has a long way to go if it hopes to hit the same heights as its premiere season.

The Avatar Continues to Bend

Netflix

Even with the ratings decline, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can take solace in the idea that there is one more season confirmed by Netflix to wrap the live-action tale of Aang. Ironically, the third and final season has actually already finished filming, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. Luckily, even if we never receive a live-action The Legend of Korra, the animated sequel series that introduced Aang’s successor as the Avatar, the future of the franchise is assured regardless.

As mentioned earlier in this article, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will arrive on July 25th, giving fans the first full story that will feature the beloved benders who started it all as adults. Aside from the feature-length film, Paramount and Nickelodeon aren’t finished with the franchise following this upcoming movie. Avatar: Seven Havens will, reportedly, arrive in 2027, focusing on the Avatar who succeeded Korra. Rather than fighting the Fire Nation, the nameless protagonist will be dealing with a post-apocalyptic landscape as she attempts to save the world as an Earthbender. While a promotional image and the plot were revealed, there are still countless questions surrounding this new animated series and how it will tie into the bending worlds that came before it.

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Via Netflix