Netflix’s Coolest Video Game Anime Finally Confirms Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has had a string of hits when it comes to the video games it has given a whole new anime twist, and now their coolest series has finally locked down its release date for Season 2 with a new look. One of the better results of Netflix expanding on its animated and anime offerings in the last few years are all of the new shows that have come our way. Many of these shows are taking on some big video game licenses, and have already gone on to find success with both fans of the games and anime fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Devil May Cry is probably one of the more successful recent hits as the Adi Shankar steered ship made its official debut with Netflix not long ago. After previously confirming that the series would be returning for Season 2 sometime in 2026, and has thankfully now confirmed fans won’t have to be waiting too long into the new year as it has set a May 12th release date with a new look at Devil May Cry Season 2. Check it out below.

What to Know for Devil May Cry Season 2

⚔️ DEVIL MAY CRY

⚔️ Season 2

⚔️ May 12, 2026 pic.twitter.com/gI8ZOsusRv — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2025

Devil May Cry Season 2 will debut with Netflix worldwide on May 12, 2026. Originally created by Adi Shankar, and based off the Capcom video game franchise of the same name, this series is a full collaboration between Shankar, Capcom and Netflix with animation produced by Studio MIR (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Legend of Korra), with Alex Larsen as writer, and Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno and Studio MIR’s Seung Wook Lee as Executive Producers. This second season is going to expand on things even more.

The first season of Devil May Cry included a lot of different scattered elements from the video games for its own unique story, and was well received by fans as a result. The second season looks to continue this trend with even more of Dante’s own backstory and the debut of his long lost brother, Virgil, who fans technically got a glimpse of during the first season. But this time around, Virgil is going to be very real and likely having a big role to play in the new wave of episodes.

Devil May Cry Creator Teases Season 2

Netflix

“My plan was always to build and expand Devil May Cry,” Adi Shankar previously stated in an interview with Esquire. “Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Vergil is a big, very important character. It’s essentially a new show.” Shankar then opened up about how big the show is going to get, and how big he wants it to be with Netflix.

“I have goals,” Shankar continued. “I want to body Arcane, surpass it in viewership… Arcane is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it’s great. With season 2 of Devil May Cry, I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that’s cool.” We’ll see if Shankar is able to meet those goals with Devil May Cry Season 2 next May, and it’s another big reason to keep an eye on Netflix in the new year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!