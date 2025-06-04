New Attack on Titan Funko Pop Drop Includes a Jumbo Armored Titan

Funko’s back this week with new Pops for the incredibly popular anime, Attack on Titan. The 4 season anime came to a close back in 2023, with the compilation movie Attack on Titan: The Last Attack officially bringing it all to an end back in February of this year. If you were hoping to get your hands on Hange Zoe, now’s your chance, she’s got a Premium Pop in this wave. Don’t miss the Jumbo Armored Titan either, a 10-inch version of one of the Titans from the series. Head to Entertainment Earth / Amazon / Hot Topic pre-order the commons. Details on where to get the Reiner Braun exclusive in the wave can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Armored Titan Funko Pop! Jumbo

Attack on Titan Hange Zoe Funko Pop! Premium

Attack on Titan Connie Springer Funko Pop!

Attack on Titan Jean Kirstein Funko Pop!

Attack on Titan Levi (SP-1) Funko Pop!

Attack on Titan Reiner Braun Funko Pop! – GameStop Exclusive

Attack on Titan Isn’t Quite Over Yet

While the anime and manga might have come to an end, it seems there’s still much in store for the fans of Attack on Titan. Back at the world premiere of Attack on Titan – The Official Concert – Beyond the Walls World Tour in Los Angeles, producer Tetsuya Kinoshita appeared on stage and let the fans in on a little secret. Apparently more Attack on Titan films are on the way.

WIT Studio

“Has anyone seen The Last Attack?” the producer asked. “The story of Attack on Titan has concluded, but we’d like to continue planning and holding many more events in the future, such as movies like The Last Attack.”Also announced were “many game collaborations” that were on the way. Kinoshita ended his speech by saying, “we look forward to meeting everyone again on our 15th and 20th anniversaries, and we hope to continue for a long time.” So, if anyone was worried about Attack on Titan coming to an end, you can put those feelings to rest.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Funko news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!