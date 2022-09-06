New Avatar: The Last Airbender Cabbage Merchant Vinyl Figure Is Tragic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the best animated series ever made, which is why we are getting everything from video games to a Netflix series based on the show 14 years after the last episode aired. Funko has also released numerous Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop figures over the years, including an an uninspired Cabbage Merchant Funko Pop that was launched as a GameStop exclusive for NYCC 2019. However, Youtooz has stepped in to make a superior version of the Cabbage Merchant in vinyl figure form that highlights the ongoing bit for which the character is known.

Indeed, the Youtooz figure features the Cabbage Merchant mourning the loss of his precious produce. He's on on his knees in despair after yet another cart was destroyed, holding a ruined cabbage in each hand with two more lying to the side. You can almost hear him wail "My Cabbages!" The Cabbage Merchant figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout).

Even the packaging is great. From the official description:

"The exterior of his packaging shows the woeful cabbage vendor wailing in despair as his cart is ravaged by all four elements, sending cabbage flying everywhere, while the interior is a map portraying the four nations over a dark-grey patterned background. The protective sleeve is a beautiful medley of all four elements majestically swirling across the packaging. This collectible ships in a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and a custom-sized plastic protector for maximum protection during shipping."

Speaking of the Cabbage Merchant, it was recently revealed that James Sie was cast as the character in the upcoming Netflix series, which will be welcome news to fans. Sie was the voice actor for the Cabbage Merchant in the original series. If this report is correct, then Sie joins a slew of talented stars who have officially joined Netflix's live-action adaptation. Gordon Cormier is slated to play Aang while Ian Ousley oversees Sokka. Kiawentiio has been cast as Katara, and when it comes to the Fire Nation royals, everyone from Dallas James Liu to Daniel Dae Kim and Elizabeth You will oversee the family. At this time, Netflix has yet to release any official images or footage from Avatar, but fans hope they will get an update before the year ends.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more.