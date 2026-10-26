New Dragon Ball Super Remake Secretly Recasts Major Character After Controversy

Dragon Ball Super is now airing a new remake anime series this Fall, and with the latest episode has secretly recast a major character following their exit from the franchise due to a big controversy a couple of years ago. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an enhanced version of the original TV anime release with new cuts, new visual effects and new sound design. But as one of the voice stars revealed ahead of its premiere, not everyone in the cast would be recording any new voice work for the new take on the anime.

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It turns out that while some of the voice stars noted they did not record any new lines for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, it’s not been the same for the rest of the cast as evident by the newest episode. Following Toru Furuya’s exit from his role as Yamcha in the series ahead of Dragon Ball Daima, Ryota Suzuki took over the role moving forward. And Suzuki’s voice is heard as Yamcha in the newest episode of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Check out the difference as spotted by @SupaChronicles on X.

Dragon Ball Super: BEERUS Episode 3 didn't use the old Yamcha VA's recordings, as the previous VA was involved in an extramarital affair, physical assault, and coercion.



The new VA, Ryota Suzuki, takes over to record the same lines for the 2026 Remaster.#DBSuperBeerus pic.twitter.com/VLyJ4r3rjJ — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) October 25, 2026

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 3 debuts Ryota Suzuki as the voice of Yamcha in the new version of the TV anime series following his taking over the role ahead of Dragon Ball Daima‘s release in 2024. Furuya had retired from the role and other anime voice work at the same following the reveal of a scandal in which he confessed to a years long illicit affair with a fan which also included domestic violence, “I had an affair with a female fan for four and a half years until last September. I was attracted to her because of her straightforward support for me, and I foolishly contacted her myself to start the relationship,” Furuya revealed in a statement.

“During our relationship, we argued once and I unintentionally raised my hand,” Furuya continued. “It was the worst thing I could have done as an adult and as a human being.” With Suzuki taking over the role of Yamcha in 2024 for Dragon Ball Daima, it seems he has also been worked into Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. With the new anime series not recasting older actors and others who have since passed away, this is a notable change for the new era of the anime.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has not quite made clear just how much is on the table in terms of what will be changed for this newly enhanced version of the classic TV anime series. The new cuts seen in the episodes thus far have completely changed the intent behind some of the classic scenes, while others don’t seem to have been changed at all. It’s made for a curious watch as thus re-cut version of the now classic anime is seeking to be the definitive one going forward.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is enhancing the classic TV anime series ahead of its brand new release, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, so new fans will be able to catch up much easier in this way with a version of the series that’s the most visually compelling. But without making more significant changes, it’s also raised further questions for the franchise moving forward too. But how are you feeling about Dragon Ball Super: Beerus so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – @SupaChronicles on X.