Why Was the Yuri on Ice Movie Axed? New Rumor Unpacks the Surprising Reason Why

It was the news that rocked the anime world. Yuri on Ice stands as one of the best original anime series of the past decade, and back in 2016, you couldn’t go far without seeing the show in some way. From its animation to its humor and pacing, the sports rom-com was a massive hit for MAPPA Studios. It did not take long for a movie deal to be announced, but after seven years, Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence was cancelled. The shocking news left fans of the hit anime stunned, but over on social media, a viral thread claims to break down the reason why Yuri on Ice hit a wall.

The rumor, which surfaced some time after announcement of Yuri on Ice‘s cancellation, has made the rounds on social media. Fan accounts liked to the anime say the story has been repeated to them in private leading up to the movie’s axe, but of course, no official word is available on the decision. Neither the anime’s writers or its studio have commented on why Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence was axed, but if this thread is right, it comes down to creative conflicts.

As you can read here, an anonymous source with knowledge of Yuri on Ice‘s production broke down the situation. They claim the writers behind Yuri on Ice wanted to pursue a sequel to season one given its global success, but leadership at its studio felt otherwise. In order to establish Yuri on Ice as a franchise, a movie was pitched to connect seasons one and two, and the film would be a prequel starring Victor. As we know this plan was made public, and MAPPA Studios has tapped into this production schedule before. Jujutsu Kaisen has followed these steps exactly, and Chainsaw Man is in the midst of such a release.

However, as the poster continues, they say creative differences with Yuri on Ice surfaced. The crux of the issue comes down to the anime’s distribution points and its inclusion of same-sex relationships. It is no secret that Yuri on Ice is a romantic comedy, and it follows Yuri Katsuki as he falls in love with his idol-turned-coach Viktor Nikiforov. In 2016, Yuri on Ice earned praise for its nuanced LGBTQ relationship, but that sentiment was not universal. In countries like China and Russia, there are bans in place against LGBTQ content, and those markets are rather big for anime licensing.

Yuri on Ice: The Beginning of the End

As planning continued on Yuri on Ice: Ice Adolescence, the poster says discord grew even through production. In the end, the situation was allegedly dragged out until the anime’s studio was no longer obligated to Yuri on Ice. This show was not the first handled by MAPPA but Yuri on Ice was the first to make it a household name. In the years following, MAPPA went on to grow its reputation (and wallet) with hit IPs like Kakegurui, Dororo, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. It would even revisit LGBTQ stories thanks to Banana Fish, but somewhere along the line, Yuri on Ice was left behind. And now, its once-promising future has been shelved with Vikor’s skates.

Of course, fans of Yuri on Ice are hoping that the anime makes a miraculous comeback. The show is still considered a popular pick to this day, and when it comes to LGBTQ romance, Yuri on Ice is one of the best around. So if you want to see what the anime is all about, you can stream Yuri on Ice season one over on Crunchyroll right now. For more info on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

“Yuri Katsuki carried the hope of all Japan on his shoulders in the Figure Skating Grand Prix, but suffered a crushing defeat in the finals. He returned to his hometown in Kyushu and hid away in his family’s home, half wanting to continue skating and half wanting to retire. That was when the five-time consecutive world champion, Victor Nikiforov, suddenly showed up with his teammate, Yuri Plisetsky, a young skater starting to surpass his seniors. And so the two Yuris and the Russian champion Viktor set out to compete in a Grand Prix like none the world has ever seen!”

What do you make of this latest Yuri on Ice rumor? Are you surprised the anime's movie got cancelled?