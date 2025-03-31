Phineas and Ferb Creator Teases Revival’s Release Date With Mysterious Countdown

Phineas and Ferb’s creator might have revealed the release date for the new revival series with a special countdown on social media (that has already been taken down). It’s been a great time to be a fan of animation as many classic franchises are coming back with new revivals and episodes, and Phineas and Ferb is one of the most anticipated in this case as it gets ready to return to Disney with a brand new series. But unlike the kind of revival that many fans would expect, this new series is going to picking up right where everything left off in the original.

A decade after the original Phineas and Ferb series came to an end, a new revival Phineas and Ferb is going to be hitting screens later this Summer. While it was previously confirmed that this new revival would be hitting in the Summer, it seems like series co-creator Dan Povenmire has teased a potential release date of June 5th. It’s yet to be revealed what the actual release date for the new series will be, but Povenmire has apparently been sneakily counting down from 104 in a series of shared videos on TikTok. But the mystery is only getting deeper from there.

In a now deleted video shared with fans on TikTok, Phineas and Ferb series co-creator Dan Povenmire ominously teased fans about a mysterious countdown hidden in the previous 37 of his videos. As fans combed through each one, it was soon discovered that the countdown began with the number 104, and subsequent videos had shared numbers counting down each day. This number is already notable as it’s the number of days of Summer vacation Phineas and Ferb get each year, so fans are really keeping an eye on the countdown.

As for what day fan suspect it will lead to, it seems it’s counting down towards June 5th. This is the proposed release date for the new Phineas and Ferb revival, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. This would perfectly fall in line with the “Summer” release window that has been previously announced by Disney, and if the countdown is correct, a full release of the new series would be a great thing to count down to. But hopefully the official release date announcement comes soon.

What to Know for New Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb’s new revival is going to be treated like a “Season 5” of the original series with series co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh returning for the new show. Originally ordered for 40 episodes (which could refer to two 11 minute segments within a single episode), this new series will be releasing on both the Disney Channel and with Disney+. It will also be featuring a returning cast from the original series as well.

Povenmire will once again voice Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Marsh will voice Major Francis Monogram along with confirmed returns for Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro.

Disney teases what to expect from the new Phineas and Ferb series as such, “[T]he new season of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.”