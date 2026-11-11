New Solo Leveling Contender Drops New Trailer Ahead of 2027 Release – Watch Now

Solo Leveling has had a lot of new anime releases coming for its crown over the last couple of years, and now a new contender is entering the fray when it kicks off its run next January. There are a number of major Webtoon anime adaptations now in the works as Crunchyroll kicked off a new partnership with HAYATE and WEBTOON Entertainment’s LINE Digital Frontier Corporation to produce even more works with the hopes that they will find as much breakout success as hits like Solo Leveling has.

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Shin Noah and Bill K.’s SSS-Class Revival Hunter already has a huge fanbase with the original Korean webcomic series, and it’s likely to gain even more popularity if its upcoming anime can find the right audience when it hits. Making its debut next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, you can check out the new trailer for SSS-Class Revival Hunter below as it shows off its new ending theme.

SSS-Class Revival Hunter Releases New Trailer for January 2027 Launch

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SSS-Class Revival Hunter is currently scheduled to make its debut next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but it has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. This new trailer reveals the ending theme for the new anime titled “Fading” as performed by THE SPELLBOUND and BOOM BOOM SATELLITES. The new series will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll worldwide excluding Asia, with availability in the Indian subcontinent, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia when the new episodes hit. There’s still much more to be revealed about the production staff and cast for the new anime too.

All that’s been revealed thus far is that Hiroaki Sakurai will be directing the series for STUDIO fu. with Sayuri Oba providing the scripts, Takahiro Yoshimatsu providing the character designs, and Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono will be composing the music. The voice cast confirmed thus far include the likes of Takeo Otsuka as Gongja Kim, Satoshi Hino as Sword Emperor, Toshiki Masuda as Flame Emperor, Megumi Han as Witch of the Black Dragon, Sayaka Kinoshita as Paladin, Risa Shimizu as Countess, Makoto Furukawa as Poisonous Viper, Natsumi Fujiwara as Inquisitor, Yuka Iguchi as Master Alchemist, and Shunsuke Sakuya as Blade Saint.

Why You Should Keep an Eye Out for SSS-Class Revival Hunter

© “SSS-Class Revival Hunter” Production Committee

SSS-Class Revival Hunter has a strong position to kick off the new year of anime on the right foot as it offers yet another potential anime that could really make waves when it hits. When a mysterious tower appears and hunters begin making their way through it, Gongja Kim is one of the weakest hunters who can do nothing but be envious of the strongest, the Flame Hunter. But Gongja gets some unexpected help, and only needs to die to activate the latent power now within him. But naturally, something like that is much easier said than done.

SSS-Class Revival Hunter has a similar vibe to Solo Leveling in that the world of hunting has steadily taken over the real world, but there’s likely going to be much more hidden underneath all of that when it makes its debut. It’s part of why the franchise has been such a hit with fans of the webcomic so far, but now it’s likely going to make waves when it hits the big stage. How are you feeling about SSS-Class Revival Hunter so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.