South Park Co-Creator Confirms New Episodes Are Coming This Year

It’s been quite a while since fans have gotten to see new episodes of South Park, and one of the creators behind it all revealed that the wait won’t be for much longer as new episodes and specials are coming this year. South Park has been in the midst of a surprising schedule shake up for the last few years as not only did the COVID-19 pandemic impact its production, but a massive deal with Paramount+ has changed up the kinds of offerings they have as the South Park team now needs to offer new streaming specials along with the regular episodes each season.

South Park: The End of Obesity was the last new offering from South Park that released exclusively with Paramount+ back in Spring 2024, and it’s been fairly quiet ever since. But in speaking with Bloomberg last Fall, South Park series co-creator Matt Stone revealed that it’s been a while since new episodes have been released because of their work on the upcoming movie project with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free. But even still, South Park will be returning with new episodes some time in 2025.

South Park to Return in 2025 With New Episodes

“We are working on a movie. We are doing a movie with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free and their company,” South Park series co-creator Matt Stone noted when asked by Bloomberg why there haven’t been any South Park updates since last Spring. This new project with Kendrick Lamar’s team has yet to reveal its title, but Stone is confident that it will be releasing on the July 4th weekend opposite some tough competition, “We are working on it, and it will hopefully come out July 4th weekend…opposite Jurassic Park...which is pretty funny.” As for new South Park, that’s coming later in the year.

“…But that is what we are doing, and then we will do South Park.” Stone then revealed that at the start of 2025 they are coming back with one episode (which is possibly a new special for Paramount+) before returning for a new full season of episodes much later in the year. “Beginning of next year, we are coming back with one episode, and a bunch more in the second half of 2025. But we are working on something.” While a concrete release has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, South Park fans indeed have something to look forward to this year.

What’s Next for South Park?

South Park Season 27 is now in the works for a release some time this year if Stone is correct about the release of its coming episodes, and there will likely be at least one new exclusive special released with Paramount+ during the year as well. South Park Season 26 was only six episodes long, and that’s been the case for the last few as the specials have acted like double length entries that could have been watched alongside each new season.

The creators behind it all also revealed that they largely avoided new episodes releasing later in 2024 due to the United States Presidential election, and cited how much they had struggled with new episodes in election years’ past. Now that the election has come and gone, 2025 is a clearer path than ever for the series to return in full form. What that return will look like is still very much in the air, but it’s going to be interesting to see how the rest of the year will be playing out with these new episodes on the horizon.

