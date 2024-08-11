Olympics: Team Japan Brings JoJo to Life With One Athlete’s Best Pose

The Olympics are in the swing of things, and this year, the event is giving fans all the anime goodies. From Dragon Ball Super references to Haikyu shoutouts, the fandom is eating good. Since the games began in Paris, the 2024 Olympics have been loaded with anime tributes, and now Team Japan just added to the list with a nod to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The whole thing went live this past weekend as the track and field category continued pushing forward. During the 110m Hurdles Finals, the world watched as Japan’s Rachid Muratake hit the screen. He entered the event in Team Japan’s signature red colors, and before heading to his station, Muratake got the crowd going by recreating a JoJo pose.

During his entrance at the 110m Hurdles finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Rachid Muratake (村竹ラシッド) did the iconic JoJo pose. He finished in 5th place. pic.twitter.com/n4z7llqEuZ — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) August 10, 2024

Oh yeah, that is right. JoJo and its poses have entered the Olympics. Muratake was seen covering his face with one hand in a clear nod to JoJo, and we’re positive not even Jotaro could critique the homage. It was pretty much perfect.

As you can see, Muratake wanted to give JoJo a shoutout as he went into his event, and the athlete landed in fifth place. He is far from the only athlete at the Paris Olympics to pay tribute to anime. Noah Lyles, a track star with Team USA, has sparked tons of headlines for his anime homages during the games. From Jujutsu Kaisen to Yu-Gi-Oh, the medal-winner has dug deep into anime this year. I mean, it isn’t every day you see an athlete hit the field with Yu-Gi-Oh cards in his pocket, but that is just the kind of guy Lyles is. So given all of the anime nods we’ve seen so far, it is safe to say the Olympic Village is hosting hella anime marathons.

If you are not familiar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, well – the anime has quite the history. Hirohiko Araki began working on the hit manga decades ago, and it is ongoing thanks to its latest release, The JoJoLands. As for the series’ anime, you can find much of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure streaming between Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. The anime most recently posted Stone Ocean for fans, and hopefully, the fandom will get news on Steel Ball Run before much longer.

