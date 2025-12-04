One of KPop Demon Hunter’s Saja Boys Will Join 2026’s Most Anticipated Anime

Netflix’s recent animated movie hit, KPop Demon Hunter, took the anime and K-pop communities by storm by proving just how well these two elements can blend. With music playing a central role, the film stood out as a uniquely special instalment. One of its most integral parts was the Saja Boys, the K-pop boy band whose role as the evil group helped drive the narrative in the right direction. Their impact was elevated even further by the stellar voice acting that brought them to life. Now, it has been announced that one of those voice actors, Alan Lee, who voiced Mystery Saja, will also be voicing a new character in one of 2026’s most anticipated anime releases.

The year 2026 is packed with major anime, but arguably the most highly anticipated title of the Winter season, and possibly the entire year, is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. The anime returns in January 2026, continuing the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, where the absence of Gojo leaves sorcerers in an extremely dire state. With the new arc introducing several characters, one of the most important additions, Naoya Zenin, has now been confirmed to be voiced by Alan Lee, adding even more intrigue to the upcoming season.

KPop Demon Hunter’s Mystery Saja Joins Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Naoya will be voiced by Alan Lee in Eng Dub



Other notable works are;

Mystery Saja (KPDH)

Kang Taeshik (Solo Levelling)

Junpei Hyuga (Kuroko Basketball) pic.twitter.com/vD999sBj7c — Myamura (@Go_Jover) November 26, 2025

Alan Lee, who voiced Mystery Saja in the English dub of the KPop Demon Hunter movie, will be voicing Naoya Zenin in the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen for the English dub. This is exciting news, as Alan Lee’s prominence as a voice actor stems not only from his work as Mystery Saja but also from his strong performances in various past roles. Most recently, beyond Mystery Saja, Alan Lee also voiced Kang Taeshik, the ruthless assassin-type Hunter in Solo Leveling Season 1. His work on both characters is a great sign for the dub, as those roles embody qualities that will suit Naoya Zenin perfectly.

Kang Taeshik and Mystery Saja were villainous characters, though Mystery Saja to a lesser extent, which highlights Alan Lee’s knack for delivering a compelling sense of menace in his performances. With Naoya arguably being even more sinister than either of them, Alan Lee’s rise as a go-to voice actor for darker characters may be further solidified. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is the most anticipated anime of 2026, and with such a strong cast coming together, including talent from Netflix’s recent hit KPop Demon Hunter, the new season is shaping up to be an outstanding instalment that fully lives up to the hype.

