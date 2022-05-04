One Piece Shares Preview for Episode 1016: Watch

✖

One Piece's anime is now back up and running following weeks of delays due to the hack on Toei Animation, and following the best episode of the series to date, the anime is now getting into its biggest fight yet! Fans all over the world had praised the previous episode of the anime for not only capitalizing on a huge moment where Luffy and a few others make their way to the roof of the Skull Dome, but had impressed with some of the best visuals yet. This is all before the actual fight between the Worst Generation and the Emperors actually gets off in full too.

Episode 1015 of One Piece has made it tough for any of the future episodes to follow, but even so the anime is going to try as the fight between Luffy, Law, Kid, Zoro, and Killer begins against the powerful team of Kaido and Big Mom. The previous episode had spent its time setting up just how game changing of a fight will be for the series as a whole moving forward, but now fans will finally get to see this fight kick off as each of these fighters gives it their all. You can check out the preview for One Piece Episode 1016 below as shared by Toei Animation:

Episode 1016 of One Piece is titled "The Battle of the Monsters! The Three Stubborn Captains!" and as the title suggests, the battle on top of Onigashima's Skull Dome will be kicking off but probably not in the way you would expect at first. Luffy, Law and Kid have worked together at several major moments in the past before, but all the while they had bickered with one another over who was truly the most superior one. This undoubtedly will be taking place with the next episodes as the fight starts, and the three of them decided which of the Emperors they will be focusing their attention on.

Fans have been excited to see this particular fight get to the anime, and it's so big that even the most recent chapters of the manga have yet to actually bring this fight to an end. There are so many ways the fight between all of them could go, and now fans of the anime will get to see it all come to fruition. Maybe there will be another excitingly animated episode as the fight continues as well!

What do you think? Are you excited to see this fight finally start in One Piece's anime? What are you hoping to see the most?