One Piece Cliffhanger Keeps the Straw Hats Out of Elbaf

One Piece has been setting the stage for the Straw Hats' next big adventure, but the final moments of the newest chapter is keeping them away from Elbaf even longer. One Piece is now working its way through the next phase of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series as Luffy and the Straw Hats successfully escaped from Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory at Egghead. With the Egghead arc officially ended, it seemed like the Straw Hats were all but guaranteed to head to the giants' home country of Elbaf as they continued towards the One Piece itself.

After reuniting with the giants' crew and seemingly partying their way to Elbaf to send Luffy and the others on this next phase of their journey (with a location fans have been wanting to see for quite a long time), the newest chapter of One Piece has thrown a wrench into things. Not only has Luffy gone missing, but a few other members of the Straw Hat crew have disappeared along with the Sunny. That means that they can't go to Elbaf just yet until everyone is reunited.

(Photo: Nami in One Piece Chapter 1126 - Shueisha)

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1126?

One Piece Chapter 1126 continues Luffy and the Straw Hats' journey to Elbaf as they are partying with the giants. They begin to drink absinthe, and are warned that what they're drinking is fairly strong with the potential for all of them to hallucinate. Meanwhile, other sneak peeks have revealed more updates on what's happening in the rest of the world as every crew is starting to prepare to make their way towards the One Piece treasure as well. But the Straw Hats have ended up in the middle of a surprising mixup as some members of their crew mysteriously disappear after two days.

The giants' ship has yet to reach Elbaf two days after leaving Elbaf's shores, and both they and the Straw Hats are in a panic. After waking up following their big party, the Thousand Sunny has disappeared along with Luffy, Nami, and a few other members of the crew. Accounted for on the ship are Franky, Robin, Jimbei, and Brook, but it's currently unclear where the other members of the crew are as of this chapter. But suddenly, Nami wakes up in a strange place with a whole new outfit in tow.

What Does This Mean for Elbaf?

The chapter then ends with someone calling out to Nami, and she wakes up in a mysterious castle with a new outfit. It's clear she has no idea where she is or how she got there, and it looks like it's going to be the central mystery going forward. This also likely means that the Straw Hats won't be reaching Elbaf any time soon until this mystery is solved. But this could also be some kind of massive swerve as Nami and the others might be on the giant island already somehow.

The castle they're in seems to have been built by LEGO style building blocks, and that could mean it's the toy castle for some giant. Whether they are on Elbaf or somewhere hidden within the giant's ship, this is likely a transition to the island that fans have been teased about since the Little Garden arc in the early days. But for now, it seems like the full version of the arc and its exploration is going to be held off for a while until the Straw Hats can regroup and make their way back to one another in some form.