One Piece And Sesame Street Team Up in Wild, Official Halloween Crossover

You just can’t seem to escape anime these days. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc overtook the silver screen in the West, with both films becoming number one for their respective opening weekends. With the rise of anime’s popularity, a major avenue for the medium’s expansion has been creating live-action adaptations for its heaviest hitters. Thanks to Netflix’s live-action take on One Piece, the streaming service has created the perfect opportunity for a crossover many didn’t see coming. Sesame Street has gotten into the Halloween spirit by paying homage to a certain future King of the Pirates.

To help in celebrating Sesame Street’s arrival on Netflix on November 10th, some of the Street’s biggest characters are shown wearing the attire of the streaming service’s biggest characters. Oscar the Grouch dresses up like Wednesday Addams, Bert and Ernie are wearing outfits from Stranger Things, and Elmo takes the cake with his swashbuckler attire. The red-haired monster sports the same fit as Monkey D. Luffy, once again proving how big the shonen franchise has become in recent years. With One Piece’s second season landing on Netflix next year on March 10th, the marketing for the live-action anime adaptation’s return is in full swing. You can check out the hilarious crossover below.

Grand Line Street

Netflix & PBS

To this day, there has yet to be a Sesame Street anime, though with franchises like Star Wars testing the anime waters, we have seen stranger things. It’s not as though properties focusing on a younger audience are absent from the anime world. Even Tom And Jerry have received an anime adaptation in recent years, with Godzilla receiving an anime series skewered toward younger viewers. With Netflix all-in on the anime train and acquiring Sesame Street, it is possible that Elmo and company could tackle other media.

As for One Piece, the upcoming second season might not be diving into the Alabasta Arc, but the Straw Hats will have plenty of stories and opponents to keep them busy. With Luffy and his crew entering the Grand Line with the first season’s end, the next arc will see them immediately arriving in the legendary Loguetown, the place where Gol D. Roger met his end. Alongside this town, locales like Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Drum Island, and Little Garden will play major roles.

For the franchise overall, both One Piece’s anime adaptation and manga are following the Straw Hat Pirates’ final saga. Despite the grand finale playing out thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda, the story most likely still has years of stories to tell before everything is wrapped in a bow. However One Piece does end, it will be sure to leave a long-lasting legacy on the anime world as a whole.

