One Piece Shares New Look to Celebrate Its Furry Best Girl’s Birthday

After only recently celebrating Luffy’s birthday back on May 5th, One Piece is now shining a spotlight on the series’ furry best girl, and through the cutest art ever. While Nami and Robin are usually at the center of the debate surrounding who One Piece’s real best girl is, an underrated contender that barely gets brought up is Carrot, the Straw Hats’ beloved stowaway, almost-Straw Hat, and now the adorable new ruler of the Mokomo Dukedom. Carrot has won over many hearts since her introduction on Zou, and given that it’s her birthday, there could not be a better time to give her the appreciation she deserves.

A post on X by One Piece’s official account has shared a new illustration of Carrot on the occasion of her birthday on May 24th. The adorable Mink is featured smiling brightly while surrounded by her namesake and her favourite food against a solid blue background. It’s quite surprising yet also heartwarming that Carrot still got a dedicated new illustration and birthday post on her birthday despite the fact that she did not end up permanently joining the Straw Hats at the end of the Wano Arc, and this only goes to prove she will always remain one of the the series’ best girls and a special honorary member of the Straw Hat crew.

One Piece Celebrates Carrot’s Birthday in Style

It would be an understatement to say that Carrot was incredibly popular among fans, especially after fans got to see her Sulong form in action on Whole Cake Island. Though more than anything, Carrot had an amazing dynamic with the Straw Hats, particularly Chopper and Luffy, which is why many were rooting for her to become the next Straw Hat, even with tough competition like Yamato and Vivi also in the running.

Though Eiichiro Oda had different plans for Carrot, it’s quite nice to see her get the spotlight through her own birthday art. In fact, One Piece’s alternative X account, @Eiichiro_Staff, has also joined in on the festivities with a manga-edit style visual of Carrot to celebrate her birthday. So far, Carrot has only appeared in One Piece’s most recent filler recap of Bonney and Kuma’s history, “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup -The Ballad of a Father and Daughter,” though hopefully it won’t be too long till fans see more of her in the canon storyline.

Source: @OPcom_info and @Eiichiro_Staff on X.

