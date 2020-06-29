One Piece Fan Stuns with Gorgeous Boa Hancock Cosplay

✖

One Piece has a ton of characters that series creator Eiichiro Oda introduced over its 20 plus year run, and this gorgeous cosplay is a great reminder of why Boa Hancock continues to stick out from the pack of favorites. Introduced to the series as one of the Shichibukai working together with the Marines in exchange for doing whatever they would want in their respective territories, Boa Hancock made a huge impression on fans almost immediately. Not only were her interactions with Luffy hilarious, but her vain personality alone made an impact.

Boa Hancock carries herself with an air of royalty around everyone but Luffy and her sisters, and it's this hilarious personality clash that always is one of the first things remembered when talking about her use in the series overall. This, of course, is on top of her character design that's fit for the Pirate Princess that she truly is.

This first look at her character was truly a big shift for the series as a whole, and artist @veronica.cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) taps into that impact stunningly with a gorgeous take on Boa Hancock. It just goes to show just how important each of Boa Hancock's appearances are as the series continues! You can check it out below:

Boa Hancock hasn't been seen much in the series since Luffy and the others have made their way to Wano Country, and although there have been teases of what she has been up to in the last few arcs, we have not really had much Boa Hancock substance since. Thankfully, Boa Hancock was one of the key characters included in the massive 20th anniversary film, One Piece: Stampede. She was brought back into the anime for a spell also with a brief two episode filler arc tying into the events of the film. It's just all too clear that we need more Boa Hancock and fast.

Are you hoping to see more of Boa Hancock in the anime someday? What did you think of her appearance in One Piece: Stampede? Do you think she'll eventually get her wish of being together with Luffy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

