One Piece Debuts Special Cover Art for Chapter 1047

One Piece has unveiled some beachy new cover art for the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series! With the massively popular manga franchise now celebrating 25 years of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, each new chapter of the series is much more integral than ever as the climax of the final fight between Luffy and Kaido is increasingly closer. But with all of the intense action going down in each new chapter of the series, Oda is still having a lot of fun exploring different pockets of time for each of the characters outside of the actual canon.

As fans know full well about the series at this point, Eiichiro Oda often takes the chance to show the cast of One Piece some major love with the color spreads introducing many of the chapters of the series. The covers often don't really connect to the events of a particular chapter itself, and many times showcase not only some new looks for the Straw Hats but goes to show the kind of daily adventures they could get into over the course of their travels across the seas. This is the case with the beachside cover for Chapter 1047 of the series, and you can check out the cover art below as shared by Shonen Jump's official Twitter:

One Piece, Ch. 1,047: Luffy and Kaido continue their thunderous battle while Onigashima plummets! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/wXMNqvZoVc pic.twitter.com/eLQP7o8YfR — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 24, 2022

One Piece's official Twitter account took this one step further and shared a special reel showing fans how Oda went from the initial planning and drafting stages to the eventual final look for the chapter's cover art as well! You can check that out below too:

As for the recent events of the manga itself, it's now at a major turning point as Luffy is gearing up for what seems to be the final blow to Kaido in the newest chapter of the series. The fight has seen him grow to a much higher power than ever before as he awakened the true power hidden within his Devil Fruit, and you can keep up with the latest chapters completely for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump offerings. The anime is hitting its own peaks as well, and you can check out those new episodes with Crunchyroll and Funimation.

But what do you think? How are you liking One Piece's manga and anime these days? How do you like the new cover art for Chapter 1047?