One Piece Cosplay Imagines a Fem Ace

Ace might have passed thanks to the events of One Piece's Marineford Arc, giving anime fans one of the most tragic casualties in the history of the medium, but his legacy has lived on well passed his sad passing. As One Piece continues the War For Wano Arc in its anime adaptation, the manga is exploring the Final Arc of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close after twenty-plus years and one cosplayer has imagined what a female Ace might have looked like.

Recently, Ace re-emerged in the series thanks to the Wano Arc, with the storyline focusing on the isolated nation revealing that Luffy's brother had met with Yamato before his unfortunate demise and had promised the bearer of Kozuki Oden's name that he would help in finally opening the borders of the country plagued by the Beast Pirates. Taking up his brother's promise, Luffy has been leading his fellow Straw Hat Pirates in a charge against Kaido and his forces in the anime, with a pivotal moment preparing to take place on the small screen as fans wait to see the long-awaited arrival of Monkey's Gear Fifth.

Ace Piece

An Instagram Cosplayer shared this fresh take on Luffy's brother, who might just make an appearance during the Final Arc of One Piece before the Straw Hat Pirates sail off into the sunset, though the idea of him coming back from the grave seem rather unlikely at this point:

Currently, the Final Arc hasn't resurrected Ace, but it has dropped a bombshell in the form of Dr. Vegapunk revealing more information than ever before about the Devil Fruits. As Luffy has unleashed his Gear Fifth transformation in fighting against Rob Lucci, it's clear that creator Eiichiro Oda still has some major plans that have yet to be unfurled before Monkey potentially achieves his dream of becoming the king of the pirates and makes his brother Ace proud in the process.

