One Piece Episode 1111 Preview Released: Watch

One Piece is now working through a major mystery in the Egghead Arc, and the anime has shared the first look at what’s coming next with the preview for Episode 1111! One Piece: Egghead Arc has just gotten much more intense for Luffy and the Straw Hats as while the main Dr. Vegapunk has gone missing, the Seraphim are now attacking and are not following the orders from the Satellites. It meant that there’s a Vegapunk working against the others, and that mystery has begun to unfold. As Luffy fights against the Seraphim, the Vegapunks are closing in on their mystery traitor.

This mystery took a bloody turn with the latest episode of One Piece as while the Straw Hats were occupied with the Seraphim, Shaka had an idea of where the original Vegapunk could be hiding. Upon finding Stella, Shaka found that he had been chained up and captured along with the first CP9 agents that had come to the island beforehand. This was all before being shot by a mystery assailant, the traitor to the others. Now we’ll get to see the identity of this Vegapunk traitor as teased by the preview for One Piece Episode 1111. You can check it out in action below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1111

One Piece Episode 1111 is titled “The Second Ohara! The Mastermind’s Ambition!” and the promo for the episode teases it as such, “Egghead is left alone and helpless as a large Naval fleet closes in. Who is the mysterious person that prevented Luffy and his friends from escaping and took out Shaka? The mastermind of the plan to hunt down Vegapunk is finally revealed!” Premiering in Japan on Sunday, July 7th (and Saturday, July 6th internationally), One Piece Episode 1111 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix when it drops.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next for the Egghead Arc instead.