One Piece Promo Hypes Shanks’ Biggest Fight Yet

One Piece officially brought Red-Haired Shanks back to the spotlight this year following the events of the Wano Country arc, and now the anime is readying for his return to action with a special new promo! One Piece: Egghead Arc has been steadily building to be an even more game changing arc than seen with Wano Country because while Luffy and the Straw Hats are in trouble on Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory, they are not the only crew that’s been going through a massive wave of changes through the arc’s events. Next we’ll get an update on Kid’s crew.

Much like how previous episodes of the arc showed what happened to Law’s crew after they left Wano’s shores, One Piece revealed that Kid’s route took him to the legendary island of Elbaf. It also turns out that Shanks is there as well, and the two crews are in a collision course. To celebrate Shanks’ new fight in the anime for quite a long time, One Piece has shared a special promo hyping up what Shanks is about to do in Episode 1112. Check it out in action below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece Episode 1112 Release Date and Time

One Piece Episode 1112 is titled “Clash! Shanks vs. Eustass Kid” and the promo for the episode teases it as such, “Emperor Red-Haired continues to reign over the seas! Fearlessly confronting him is a man with a bounty of 3 billion berries from the Worst Generation! Both holding fast to their beliefs, the two captains in a deep historical rivalry face off in distant Elbaf!” Premiering in Japan on Sunday, July 14th (and Saturday, July 13th internationally), One Piece Episode 1112 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix when it drops.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next for the Egghead Arc instead.

There’s also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it’s now working on Season 2 for a release in the future, so time to catch up on the first season!