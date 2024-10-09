New One Piece Promo Hypes Koby’s Biggest Hero Moment Yet

One Piece has reached a new climax in the chaos on Beehive, and the first look at the next episode of the anime is setting up for Koby’s biggest hero moment yet. One of the best aspects of the Egghead Arc thus far is the fact that fans have been getting to see what else has been happening in the rest of the world while Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. Many of these updates have also filled in many of the gaps of what’s been going on in the immediate fallout of the Reverie.

Koby has been in the middle of most of this, however, as it was revealed that following the dissolution of the Seven Warlords system during the Reverie, he was taken captive by Blackbeard’s crew and was kept prisoner at his home base on Beehive. As Garp and the Marines have mounted a new effort to save him, Koby’s been challenged more than ever before as more pirate enemies are coming out to attack the few Marines left on the island. Even worst, Garp’s taken what looks to be a fatal wound. This is all setting up something big with the preview for One Piece Episode 1121 that you can check out below as shared by Toei Animation.

What’s Next for Koby?

Koby’s development has been curious to see following the time skip for the series. It was revealed that while Luffy and the others were training to get to a new level of strength that would allow them to survive against the real opponents in the Grand Line, Koby had also been making a real name for himself with the Marines. Not only was he training his strength under Garp, but he was being celebrated as a major hero for some of the things he had been up to in the meantime.

Koby’s path to the top is almost a parallel to Luffy, and it’s clear that the two of them might have a more significant face off someday as their rises will lead them to clash in full. That’s why seeing his development with this chaos happening at Beehive is even more intriguing as while Garp has been taken out of the fight for now, the Marines are in a more immediate threat as their escape ship (and everyone on it) are about to be crushed by Avalo Pizarro’s giant hand made out of the island itself.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1121

One Piece Episode 1122 will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix when it premieres this Saturday, October 12th. The episode is titled “The Last Lesson! Impact Inherited,” and the promo teases how Koby is going to be pushing himself to a whole new level. As Garp uses the last bit of his strength, it’s going to be up to Koby to showcase what he’s really made of. This is coming in the next episode with one of his most heroic moments in the anime to date, and now it’s up to the anime to bring this to life as Koby reaches a new level with a truly heroic save.

It’s just a matter of seeing it go down in the next episode, and getting ready for what’s coming next as One Piece is still only in the start of the Egghead Arc itself. Once the anime returns to the future island laboratory and more chaos starts to break out for Luffy and the others, it’s going to be one major incident after another as the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise continues.