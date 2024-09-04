One Piece May Have Just Revealed Franky's Father

One Piece loves nothing more than to surprise fans, and over the years, series creator Eiichiro Oda has thrown readers for a loop. From deaths to secret identities, we have seen One Piece do it all. Now, a new update from the series has fans eyeing Franky, and that is because the hero's father might have outed.

And honestly, no one saw this reveal coming. If the latest set of vivre cards are correct, then One Piece fooled us all. Franky's old man seems to be Queen, so that means the pair quietly reunited during the Wano Country saga without fans knowing!

As for the evidence tying Franky and Queen to one another, it comes from a new set of character cards released this week in Japan. Queen was given his own vivre card, and it was there we got a timeline about the pirate's history. It turns out that Queen had a son 36 years ago, and he abandoned the boy after roughly 10 years to join Kaido on the seas.

Of course, that timeline will sound familiar to fans. Franky is 36 years old, and when he was 10, the boy was abandoned. As Franky grew older, his bold personality developed as did his love for all things mechanical. Both Queen and Franky share a love for tech as we've seen time and time again. From their towering builds to their eccentric personalities, the two characters have a good bit in common, and One Piece fans are now finding more comparisons between the two.

For instance, you can see in One Piece volume 39 that Franky takes up the cover by flexing his arms. Well, in volume 93, One Piece does the exact same pose but with Queen. One Piece fans have also learned that Franky and Queen share the same blood type which is suspicious in light of this new theory. So barring the characters' shared cyborg status, there is a lot that ties the men together.

Franky shares the same bloodtype with his Dad too😭 https://t.co/cS9ptW6SWN pic.twitter.com/nMjYpat3AJ — ꪀ8️⃣•🄱🄸🅃🐍|| CR: CLAYMORE (@2N8byte) September 4, 2024

During the Wano Country saga, Queen had a grand stand against Sanji, but his fight reminded many of Franky. It became a joke at the time that Queen was akin to Kaido's Franky, but now that idea is anything but funny. Thanks to this latest One Piece update, the evidence tying Franky to Queen is almost damning, so there is a very good chance the two are father and son.

