One Piece Funko Pops Add Yamato Exclusive With Masked Chase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One Piece fans have another exclusive Funko Pop to collect, and it's none other than Kaido's son Yamato. What's more, this is a stunning figure, and an exclusive no less. Top it all off, lucky fans will randomly find the masked Chase figure on their doorstep when it arrives (1 in 6 rarity).

The only problem is that the figure is exclusive to Funko, so it won't be easy to get your hands on. That said, if you see it available for sale here at the Funko Shop, you had best get your order in while you can. A specific release date isn't known at the time of writing, but you can sign up to be notified about the drop via Funko's website. Details on the One Piece wave that debuted earlier this year during Funko Fair 2023 can be found below.

After a long absence the Straw Hat crew came back in Funko Pop form for Funko Fair 2023 with a collection that includes the Red Hawk Luffy (with chance at a glow Chase) AAA Anime exclusive, the Deluxe Hungry Big Mom, a super-sized Kaido, Roronoa Zora, Jinbe (with Chase), and more.

Pre-orders for the AAA Anime exclusive and common One Piece Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth with free domestic US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. A full breakdown is available below, and exclusives are highlighted. You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Fair 2023 releases right here via our master list.

You can catch up with One Piece through its manga or anime. The show is currently working through the Wano saga, and new episodes are available on Hulu and Crunchyroll weekly. You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here.