One Piece Reveals a New Name for Haki

One Piece is continuing Luffy's new training during Queen's deadly Sumo Inferno in the newest episode of the anime series, and as he tries to master a new use of his Color of Arms Haki, Luffy learns that Haki goes by a completely different name in the land of Wano. The Wano Country arc is continuing through its second act with the newest episode of the series, and Luffy is still hitting a wall when trying to use his Haki to send his opponents flying without really making contact with them. But Old Man Hyo actually has an answer for this.

Hyo has been watching Luffy mutter to himself about how his attacks have not been good enough, and the newest episode finally has Luffy explain his troubles to Hyo directly. But Hyo doesn't recognize what Luffy means when he mentions Haki. Instead, Hyo reveals that in Wano they call this force something else -- it's known as Ryou. Mastering this is the key to Luffy's next big power up.

Episode 936 sees Luffy continue to be frustrated by the fact that he still has to touch his opponents to launch them out of the ring. Naturally, Hyo is confused by this and Luffy explains that it must be a different kind of Color of Arms Haki that allows the user to send an opponent flying without touching them (and thus help him break through Kaido's tough scales). Hyo then realizes that Haki must be a foreign concept to him, but reveals that they have something similar to its description in Wano.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

In Wano, samurai train in the power to cover their blade via their body. It can strengthen their swords to cut through steel, or be as delicate as to not leave a mark on paper via the warriors' discretion. Demonstrating his training of this ability with a stunning show of force, Hyo not only confirms he used to be one of Wano's most powerful warriors but confirms that this is Luffy's next step in Haki training. And while it's not directly named in the episode, it's revealed in the title "Get the Hang of It! The Land of Wano's Haki - Ryou!"

