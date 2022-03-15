One Piece Reveals Kaido’s Worst Case Scenario for Wano

One Piece has taken Kaido’s last stand against Wano to a threatening new level with the newest chapter of the series! The Wano Country arc has reached its heated climax as the fights on Onigashima have all been pretty much settled outside of Luffy’s fight against Kaido on the top of the Skull Dome. There is more pressure on Luffy’s shoulders than ever for him to actually defeat the Emperor, but the more he pushes beyond his limits the more exhausted he had become as a result. As for Kaido, the Emperor only seemed to be getting stronger as the fight continued.

The continued with the newest chapter following the tease that both Luffy and Kaido were unleashing their final attacks at the end of the previous chapter. It was unfortunately confirmed that the final surprise attack on Luffy combined with Kaido’s final direct hit had unfortunately left him completely defeated and seemingly lifeless. With the chapter confirming that Kaido had won the fight between the two of them, the series then goes to a whole new level by showcasing the worst case scenario in the event of Luffy’s actual death and what it means for everyone else.

Previous chapters have hinted at just how important winning the fight against Kaido really was, and unfortunately fans actually get to see this play out in Chapter 1043 of One Piece. Following Kaido’s third defeat of Luffy, he thus crashes back through the floors of the Skull Dome and declares that he has killed Luffy. Wanting to find Momonosuke in order to get him to officially surrender now that Luffy is dead, Kaido then begins a whole new rampage that won’t stop unless Momonosuke gives up and gets all of the Wano samurai to back down.

This leaves Nami, Law, and Kid in utter despair and everyone begins to lose hope as defeating Luffy and winning this war would mean that Wano’s future is pretty much destroyed as a result. Kaido winning would mean they’ll be enslaved for the rest of their days, and it’s either fight and die or surrender and live a terrible life. Thankfully, it seems like Luffy is not completely defeated as the end of the chapter it seems like he’s already preparing for a major comeback of some sort.

So it’s not over yet, but it’s definitely a worse situation than ever. What do you think? How did you feel about this small glimpse into One Piece’s worst case scenario? Do you think Luffy is going to be able to defeat Kaido this time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!