One Piece Sets Up a Major Luffy x Kaido Shocker

As One Piece's Wano Country arc kicks off the big war for the region, the latest chapter of the series has set up quite the shocker between Luffy and Kaido. After revealing Onigashima in full as Kaido and Orochi had their big party to celebrate the alliance with Big Mom, One Piece has been gathering the final important key players in the region together before the war can truly begin. One of these key players actually turned out to be Kaido's son, Yamato, who had not yet appeared in the series until the latest chapter of the series.

Chapter 983 finally introduces us to Kaido's son, and there's already a huge twist. As Luffy begins to fight against two members of the Tobi Roppo, who had also been tasked with finding Yamato, Yamato surprisingly comes in and actually saves Luffy from the two members. Because as he reveals, he's been waiting for Luffy.

As Luffy continues to make his way through Kaido's castle, he comes across Page One and Ulti of the Tobi Roppo. Fighting them both off turns out to be tough as Ulti is revealed to have a powerful dinosaur transformation thanks to her Devil Fruit power. Luffy is prepared to fight back, but suddenly he's saved from Ulti's clutches thanks to Yamato's attack.

Bringing himself into the series as a masked fighter using one of Kaido's attacks, Thunder Bagua, he knocks out Ulti completely. Upon seeing Luffy, Yamato grabs him and begins to run away from Kaido's forces. After introducing himself as Kaido's son, Yamato also reveals that he's been waiting for Luffy for "a very long time."

There unfortunately was no other information revealed about what Yamato has planned as the chapter came to an end, but there is a clue that he truly is on Luffy's side after Luffy noted how he didn't sense any hostility from Kaido's son. This also explains why he wasn't already present at Kaido's party, and why the Tobi Roppo had to be tasked with bringing him to his father.

This certainly puts an interesting spin into the alliances in the war thus far, and when the battle truly begins, things are going to be quite chaotic. What do you think Yamato wants from Luffy? Why do you think he's working against his father? What will Yamato actually look like under his mask? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

