Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 Gets Major Update From Joe Manganiello

Netflix has yet to announce whether or not One Piece will be getting a third season, but new star Joe Manganiello teases that work on the next season might be getting started very soon. Season 2 of One Piece‘s live-action series is now in the works with Netflix, but has yet to reveal when the new episodes are actually going to hit. It was immediately clear following the first season that the adaptation was successful enough to get a second season, but it’s rather unclear as to whether or not this will eventually lead to a third wave of episodes.

It seems to be a little more clear for those actually involved with the production, however, as One Piece star Joe Manganiello recently offered a new update on Season 3 of the live-action series. In a recent interview with Cinemablend, the new Sir Crocodile actor mentioned that they are not only taking a break between working on Season 2 and 3, but also revealed that he’s going to be “heading back later on this year, and we’ll be working on the next part of the story.”

Warner Bros. / Shueisha

Joe Manganiello Teases Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

“We’ve taken a break between season two and season three, so yeah, I’ll be heading back later on this year, and we’ll be working on the next part of the story. So that’s about all I could say,” Manganiello started about One Piece‘s future. While Netflix themselves have yet to confirm Season 3 was in the cards, those behind the series have been rather open about its continuation. Roronoa Zoro star Mackenyu also previously teased shooting the third season in a recent interview as well, “The next project is going to be One Piece Season 2. We do have projects lined up for this year before we shoot Season 3 of One Piece, but I can’t tell you anything about that, so it’s not going to be fun for y’all.

Manganiello’s tease is a bit more exciting, however, as it seems like filming for that new season is going to begin later this year. With production on One Piece Season 2 wrapping up earlier this year, it does seem like things are moving at a steady pace to continue the live-action series. The new season has yet to reveal a release date, but now it’s seeming even more likely that we’ll get to see these new episodes by early next year at the potentially latest.

Warner Bros. Discovery / Shueisha

What to Know for One Piece Season 2

Netflix is gearing up to showcase more of One Piece Season 2 soon as they are preparing to reveal a major update as part of the TUDUM event coming on May 31st. Netflix are playing coy about what they want to reveal, but there’s still so much we don’t know about what to expect from the new season. This includes the release window or date, but also there have not even been any full reveals of what these new episodes look like through promotional images or footage.

One Piece Season 2 will be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs with its new episodes, so a third season is going to be even bigger. It’s going to have much more of Sir Crocodile too as the Alabasta arc will be coming to a head following everything that happens in the second season. That’s going to be quite the future if Netflix gets to that point.

