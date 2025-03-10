One Piece Confirms Loki’s Powers Are a Throwback to Two Classic Villains

Since his introduction, Loki has become one of the most intriguing characters of One Piece’s Elbaf Arc, with fans dying to know more about his powers, his other abilities, and whether they live up to his fearsome reputation. Loki’s striking introduction, bound to Jewel Tree Adam by massive sea stone chains has all the more set him up as a force to be reckoned with, and now that Luffy has all but freed Loki, fans are finally getting a glimpse of his powers that are surprisingly a throwback to two unexpected One Piece antagonists.

Chapter 1142 of One Piece sees Loki pick up his hammer Ragnir and strike Jewel Tree Adam with it, summoning a bolt of lightning that then starts a fire on the south side of Elbaf, taking advantage of the island’s two biggest vulnerabilities. Though fans have suspected so for quite some time, the latest chapter finally confirms that Loki does indeed have the power to command lightning, likening him to two classic One Piece villains, namely Enel and Big Mom. Although there is likely much more to Loki’s skill set that has yet to be revealed, the revelation of Loki’s lightning powers alone has already set him up for failure against Luffy, teasing he may end up making the same hilarious mistake as Enel and Big Mom.

One Piece Calls Back to Enel and Big Mom with Loki’s Lightning Powers

Considering Loki still has one sea stone cuff around his ankle, it is unlikely that the lightning summoned is linked to his own devil fruit powers. Rather, it is clear from the way Loki strikes the tree with Ragnir and the way that Hajruddin begged Loki to put down the hammer at the end of the previous chapter that it is the hammer rather than Loki’s mysterious devil fruit that summoned the lightning that struck Elbaf. This could potentially hint at Ragnir possessing a devil fruit, much like Shamrock’s sword Cerberus, though it is hard to say for sure just yet as inanimate objects with devil fruits are quite a rare occurrence in One Piece.

Interestingly enough, however, Ragnir having a devil fruit would make Loki more like Big Mom with how she used lightning attacks through Zeus, a thundercloud animated by her Soul-Soul Fruit. It somewhat differentiates the new One Piece character from Enel, who was lightning incarnate with his Logia devil fruit’s properties. It is difficult to accurately powerscale Loki for now with how little One Piece has revealed about his abilities so far. That said, Loki’s known history does suggest he could be almost on equal footing with Shanks, making him a formidable near-Emperor of the Sea level threat should he become Luffy’s next opponent.

Loki Could End up Making a Classic Mistake Against Luffy

While there is still the matter of the legendary devil fruit passed down in Elbaf for which Loki supposedly killed his father, King Harald, it is more likely he will continue to use his lightning powers against Luffy first until he is completely freed from the sea stone. However, in doing so, Loki may end up repeating a classic mistake that both Enel and Big Mom have made against Luffy in One Piece, which is forgetting that lightning does not work on rubber, which happens to be an excellent insulator.

Enel most famously made this mistake over two decades ago in Chapter 279, creating an iconic meme in the process. Big Mom would also go on to discover the same at Onigashima in Chapter 1002 upon attacking Luffy with Zeus. One Piece has used this gag twice already and it may be a third time in the making with Loki, who may be in for a rude awakening very soon.

Fans have already clued in on this pattern as seen from the hilarious meme above posted recently on X recreating the iconic James Franco “First Time” meme with Loki, Enel, and Big Mom instead. Hopefully, Loki’s reaction will be just as hilarious as Enel’s if not more, though as things stand, One Piece’s Elbaf Arc is headed into very serious territory with a massive battle looming ahead.

One Piece is available to read from Manga Plus and Viz Media.