One Piece Luffy 10-Inch Funko Pop And Gear Five Pop & T-Shirt Combo Pre-Order Details

The One Piece anime recently returned from hiatus, so we know fans are itching for new merch. Well, Funko has answered the call, as the fandom company has just released a new Jumbo 10-inch Luffy Funko Pop as well as a Luffy Gear 5 Funko Pop and t-shirt combo. The 10-inch Jumbo Pop features a smiling Luffy as he pulls his cheek open, showing off his own Devil Fruit powers. With a drumstick in his other hand, this Luffy Pop shows off the care-free nature of the character.

Meanwhile, if you’d rather show off the sheer power of Luffy and his abilities, then the t-shirt combo might be more your style. This combo includes Gear Five Luffy Funko Pop and light blue t-shirt with the Gear Five Luffy Pop leaping into action. Head to Entertainment Earth or Amazon to snag them for your collection. The Jumbo Luffy Pop is currently set to arrive in June 2025, while the t-shirt combo will ship out in August 2025. Keep reading on to see what’s next for the Straw Hat Pirates in the anime world.

What’s Next for One Piece?

Now that the anime has returned, the next question on everyone’s mind is: where will we go next? The latest One Piece episode recapped everything to get everyone up to speed before diving into the next big flashback arc, and even though it wasn’t the most loved, I do think it was necessary. Now that we’re taking a step away from current Egghead action, the anime will dig through Kuma and Bonney’s backstories, a needed divergence for the anime-only fans. Hopefully this moment will finally fill in some pieces of the puzzle.

The last episode primarily recounted all the crucial scenes regarding Kuma and Bonney. Ever since her father became a Pacifista, she has been trying to save him and find Vegapunk. The World Government had confirmed that Kuma voluntarily became a human weapon, but Bonney refused to believe her father would decide to leave her. However, after arriving in Egghead, she finally learned the truth about Kuma. It seems all but 100% confirmed that the World Government was responsible for his tragedy. Kuma’s and Bonney’s backstory is a crucial part of the coming arc, and it’ll answer a lot of the questions about a certain major incident that we know changed the world. If you’re a fan and you want to stay in the know, make sure to tune in (or read the manga!).

