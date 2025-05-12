One Piece Drops First Look at the Anime’s Return From Break

Play video

One Piece might have returned from a six month hiatus recently, but the anime is getting ready to return from yet another break with the first look at what’s coming in the next episode. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 officially kicked off its run earlier this Spring after a historic six month hiatus as the team behind the anime properly prepared for what’s coming in the anime next. This hot streak went for a few weeks with one big episode after another, but it soon hit a surprising snag in its schedule this past week though.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is about to start an emotional new look at the past as it fuels more of the connection between Bonney and her father Kuma, but the anime hit a snag when this past week it aired a special recap episode instead. This meant that the next proper new episode of the anime won’t be airing until next week, and One Piece fans have finally gotten a look at this new episode in motion with the preview for Episode 1129. Check it out in the video above.

One Piece Episode 1129 is titled “Kuma’s Past – Better Off Dead in This World,” and will be making its debut on Sunday, May 18th in Japan. The episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits (and will be releasing with Netflix about a week after), and the episode preview teases it as such, “Bonney is captured by St. Saturn and surrounded by countless gun muzzles! Amid the desperate situation, a story of the Warrior of Liberation and memories of her father growing up as a slave go through her mind. The horrific childhood of her father, Bartholomew Kuma, who sought freedom, is revealed!”

One of the major draws of the second half of the Egghead Arc was a major flashback that helped to reveal more of Bonney’s connection with her father, but it also ties into some of the biggest reveals for Vegapunk and Egghead itself. There’s a lot going on with Kuma before he becomes a Pacifista, and the series has previously teased that there was a much deeper resonance still within Kuma to the present day. But now we’re finally going to see everything that happened to him in the past.

What’s Next for One Piece?

While the latest episode of One Piece was a recap to help get fans refreshed ahead of this very important flashback, the anime will be taking a brief detour from the current action on Egghead to showcase a few episodes for this coming flashback arc. Think back to some of the huge flashbacks used in the series’ past, and you’ll realize how important they end up being to the climax of the arc itself. It’s the same case here too as while these coming episodes might not have a lot of action, they are going to answer some big questions.

One Piece is about to work through this new flashback into Kuma and Bonney’s cast, and with it will also fill in the gaps with how some fans have been reacting to the anime’s episodes thus far. There are some takes that fans of the manga have had that might have seen confusing to those keeping track with just the anime, so hopefully everything will be made clear once this flashback arc wraps up its run in the coming months. But also, at least this flashback is starting in just a week following yet another break.