One Piece Introduces Vegapunk's Second Assistant

One Piece is in the midst of its final act, and fans know a lot is going on in this final stretch. With Kaido and Big Mom licking their wounds, Luffy is at the top of the Grand Line. He's pretty busy these days a new excursion involving Dr. Vegapunk, to be frank, and we just met one of the scientist's assistants as such.

If you did not know, One Piece has put its focus on Vegapunk as of late, and the Straw Hat crew has run into one of his assistants already. We've learned the Marine scientist has so much work that he imbued six people with his spirit like some sort of satellite. And now, we have met Atlas.

Vegapunk's Other Puppets

Atlas appears to exemplify Vegapunk's violent ways, and we see that clearly in the manga's latest chapter. The androgynous character is like a kid with their rage given the tantrums they throw. But so far, Luffy and his split crew have not riled Atlas into a full-on frenzy.

READ MORE: One Piece Video Animates Luffy's Gear Fifth Form | One Piece Reveals Major Twist to Dr. Vegapunk | One Piece Addresses Chapter 1062 Errors in New Post

Of course, Atlas is just one of six total satellites working under Vegapunk. We already met Lilith and seen Shaka from behind. Now, the team just needs to meet Edison, Pythagoras, and York. There is also the doctor's real body to consider. Vegapunk's main body is apparently known as Stellar, and there is no telling where the homebody scientist is lurking these days.

What do you think about this new One Piece arc? Are you ready for Luffy to meet Dr. Vegapunk or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.