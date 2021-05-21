One Piece Shows Nami's Resolve Against Two Top-Tier Villains

✖

In the War For Wano, each member of the Straw Hat Pirates is facing down a unique threat as they attempt to navigate their way through the biggest battle the isolated nation has ever seen, and Nami is no different as the latest chapter of One Piece sees her battling against not one, but two major villains of the franchise. With Big Mom seemingly turning against Kaido and his Beast Pirates as a result of their decision to destroy the town of Okobore, it seems that the lines of allegiance are becoming more blurry as the war continues.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1013, you might want to steer clear as we're diving into serious spoiler territory.

With Luffy struggling in his battle against Kaido on the roof of Beast Pirates' HQ, the war is still underway down below, as Nami finds herself squaring off against Ulti, one of the Beast Pirates Captain's strongest generals. Nami is able to unleash a powerful attack against Ulti in her "Tornado Tempo," but ultimately finds herself unable to even have the Beast Pirate pause. Luckily for Nami, Ulti has made an enemy in Ulin, aka Big Mom, who delivers a blow dubbed the "Master Cannon" that is so deadly that it blows a hole right through Kaido's right-hand swashbuckler.

With Big Mom turning her back on the cloud Zeus and taking O-Tama out of the fight, she decides that it's time to once again pit her strength against the Straw Hats as she targets both Nami and Usopp. During Ulin's chase, Zeus decides to throw his lot behind Nami and is killed by Big Mom because of it. Being eaten by Hera, another cloud of Big Mom's who absorbs Zeus' power, Ulin once again targets Nami but is stopped by the giant mechanical fist of Kid.

The final pages might set up the coming battle between Kid of the Worst Generation and the Yonkou known as Big Mom, but Nami will continue to play a serious role in the War for Wano as one of the biggest storylines in the history of One Piece.

What do you think of Nami's role in the war for the isolated nation of Wano? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.