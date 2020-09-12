One Piece Welcomes Some Giant Baddies to the War for Wano

✖

One Piece is currently walking fans through one of its biggest stories in the Wano Arc, with Luffy and the Straw Hats facing down Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but it seems as if the War for Wano has taken things up a notch as a bi-product of the Punk Hazard arc has reared its ugly, giant head. In the latest installment, the current battle between the resistance of Wano, the swashbucklers of the Worst Generation, and the nefarious forces of both Kaido and Orochi are threatening to swallow the country whole and this new addition certainly isn't helping!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on One Piece's manga with chapter 989, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

Kaido's monstrous additions to his army come in the form of the "Numbers", which were originally birthed on Punk Hazard and bought by the captain of the Beast Pirates. The giant monsters themselves, as Big Mom mentions, were originally created in a bid to replicate the "Ancient Giants", a race of insanely powerful beings that hailed from the island of Elbaf. As Franky had just finished ramming a motorcycle directly into Big Mom's face, the shipwright of the Straw Hat Pirates takes note that the monsters have a very important weapon in their grasp.

The Straw Hat's Brachio Tank, a devastating device in their repertoire, is held by one of the "Numbers", is luckily grasped from the hands of the monsters thanks in part to Franky unleashing the "Radical Beam". What follows is a mish mash of carnage that breaks out between all parties involved, and eventually leads to the Straw Hat Pirates uniting where all the swashbucklers of the Thousand Sunny stand together.

Eiichiro Oda has gone on record that the One Piece series will be ending within five years, with Wano surely to wrap sooner rather than later, and it's clear that this storyline is going to have lasting ramifications on the world of Monkey D. Luffy and his fellow Straw Hats. Which heroes and villains will survive the story arc is definitely a question that fans of the long running franchise can't wait to have revealed.

What do you think of the addition of the "Numbers" to the War for Wano?