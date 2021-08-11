One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Momo's Drastic Plan

✖

One Piece is teasing Momonosuke Kozuki's drastic new plan with the cliffhanger from the latest chapter of the series! Things are getting more desperate for Luffy and the rebel forces with each new chapter because while new fights are breaking out throughout Onigashima, Kaido is still up and running as he and his son are currently fighting on top of the skull dome. Luffy has been trying to get his way back up following his second direct loss to Kaido, and soon he'll be doing just that. But he's going to need Momonosuke's help to do so.

The previous chapter revealed that Luffy is healed up and ready to fight, but in order to get back to the now floating Onigashima, Luffy wants Momonosuke to use his Dragon Devil Fruit abilities to fly him up. Momonosuke knows he can't quite pull this off the way Luffy wants, so his drastic new plan is for Shinobu to use her Ripe-Ripe ability to somehow turn himself into an adult so that he can access the full range of his abilities.

Chapter 1021 revisits Luffy as he's still trying to eat as much food as he can to recover before the coming fight against Kaido, but Shinobu initially refuses Momonosuke's plan not only for the danger on Onigashima that they were barely able to escape from, but for what it will actually do to Momonosuke. She reveals that while her Ripe-Ripe Fruit can indeed age his body into adulthood, it's something that can't be undone.

She explains that while her power can turn him into an adult, his mind will still be that into a child should it even be successful. He's willing to risk it all just on the off chance that he'll be able to turn into a a giant adult dragon. He knows how much rides on his shoulders, and how Wano's future literally hangs in the balance through this fight so it's a gamble that he's willing to take in order to give them any chance at victory.

He also knows how much Luffy trusts in him to succeed, and he's willing to give it all for this trust. But it's also something that he can never go back from. Yet at the same time, it would also be fitting for the young boy who was flung 20 years into the future. But what do you think of this cliffhanger? Do you think we'll see an adult Momonosuke Kozuki soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!