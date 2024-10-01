Netflix's One Piece Will Embrace David Dastmalchian's Horror Roots

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live action series with Netflix, and new star David Dastmalchian teases how the series will be tapping into his Horror side with his take on Mr. 3! One Piece's live-action series fully kicked off production on Season 2 earlier this year, and with it has seen some major names joining the cast. As Luffy and the Straw Hats get ready to make their first steps into the Grand Line, One Piece is set to expand with a ton of characters fans have been excited to see make the jump from Eiichiro Oda's original manga release.

Briefly teased in the first season of the live-action series, One Piece Season 2 will be fully introducing the members of the mysterious Baroque Works group and they are headlined by some pretty huge stars. David Dastmalchian, who has starred in projects such as The Boogeyman, Late Night With the Devil, AfrAId and more, will be bringing Mr. 3 to life, and speaking with Nerdist, Dastmalchian teased the kind of body horror vibes he'll be able to tap into with the help of Galdino's Devil Fruit powers in the new episodes.

(Photo: David Dastmalchian in Late Night With the Devil and One Piece's Mr. 3 - IFC Films / Shueisha)

David Dastmalchian Teases Netflix's One Piece Season 2

"I mean, he's so unique and such a fantastically interesting odd character. So, the idea of getting to be a part of what is already an amazing ensemble is incredible—I think that season one was just so great," Dastmalchian stated when opening up about being cast as Mr. 3 in One Piece Season 2. "And I think that what I want to bring to him is finding the David that lives inside of Galdino. I want to find the David that is, I mean, he was just an office worker at Baroque Works, and now he's this really cool, weird, often seen-as-bad guy character whose alliances can kind of shift around just like so many of the characters in One Piece. And I'm excited to see what they want to do because they've done such an exceptional job making the anime and the manga into a live-action world."

When asked whether or not he'll be able to draw from his experience with horror for the role, Dastmalchian responded "A hundred percent. Also, there's a level of energy and performance that the show taps into really well when you think about the source material." Speaking on this further, Dastmalchian opened up more about what he hopes to bring to his take on the character, "So I would also like to bring some of my theater background into the world of One Piece and what Mr. 3 looks, moves, and speaks like. Hopefully no one will be able to hold a candle to what I'm about to do." But in terms of what his character will look like on screen, it appears as Dastmalchian has yet to get to work on set.

What Will Mr. 3 Look Like in One Piece Live Action?

When asked about Mr. 3's wild design and how it might translate to the live-action series, Dastmalchian revealed he has yet to see it but has full confidence in the One Piece team to knock it out of the park. "I haven't seen anything yet, but I know that the design team on the show has done such a great job staying true to the source material. So even though I haven't seen anything yet, and I don't know what it will look like yet, I am certain it's going to pay great honor to the design from the source material. And I am just super curious about what kind of eyewear I'm going to get to have and I'll see if I can maybe hopefully make my arms look decent enough to be wearing the very short sleeve shirts that he wears."

As for when the new episodes will hit, Netflix has yet to announce a release date or window for One Piece Season 2 as of the time of this publication. Dastmalchian joins the cast of the series alongside other new additions such as Joe Manganiello as Crocodile, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, and more as Eiichiro Oda's world continues to expand in live-action.

