One Piece Sparks a New Mystery With Kuma’s Clan

One Piece‘s Egghead Arc finally gave fans the flashback they’ve been waiting for all this time and it was just as devastating as everyone anticipated. Having said that, other than having Kuma’s tragic origin story bring viewers everywhere to tears, One Piece’s big new flashback has also introduced a new mystery in the form of an all-new clan called the Buccaneers that is at the center of Kuma and his family’s persecution by the World Government. Adding to the intrigue, the Buccaneer clan is also implied to have a connection to Sun God Nika and may very well be a crucial part of the Final Saga.

In Episode 1129 of One Piece, when Bonney blames St. Saturn for killing Kuma, St. Saturn simply claims that Kuma was supposedly born into a slave caste called the Buccaneers. Saturn reveals that Kuma is the last survivor of this extinct Buccaneer clan that once committed a grave crime against the world, though he does not expand on what this crime was. Piling onto the mystery, the flashback later sees Kuma’s father introduce him to the legend of Nika, revealing that the legend has been passed down the Buccaneer clan for centuries. Furthermore, Ivankov, who also makes an unexpected appearance in Kuma’s flashback, reveals that the Buccaneers possess Giant blood, with all these revelations only making the clan all the more mysterious instead.

One Piece Reveals the Mysterious Buccaneer Race With a Connection to Sun God Nika

While weird proportions like Kuma’s aren’t anything out of the ordinary in One Piece, the revelation that his size and strength stem from belonging to a special clan with Giant blood does make plenty of sense. Given that new races like the Tontatta were introduced in One Piece as late as the Dressrosa arc, it isn’t all too unbelievable that there’s a whole clan that fans had never heard of until now.

That said, despite the latest episode revealing so much about the Buccaneers, fans have been left with only more questions, especially about the Buccaneers’ connection to Sun God Nika. The clan must have been closely connected to Joyboy or Nika in the past to have the legend passed down among clan members so religiously for centuries.

This could perhaps even play into the mysterious grave sin that the Buccaneers committed, according to Saturn. It’s also hard not to think about Zunesha, Joyboy’s former companion, who has been similarly punished to wander the seas for an unspecified grave sin. Either way, One Piece still has many more episodes of Kuma’s flashback ahead and hopefully the Egghead Arc will soon reveal more about this mysterious new clan.

