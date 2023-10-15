One Piece Cosplay Gets Princess Vivi Ready for Season 2

One Piece is currently now back in the swings of production for Season 2 of its live-action series with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for Princess Vivi's debut in the coming episodes! One Piece's first season took on the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and while there are some big events it still needs to cover, Season 2 of the series is likely going to take on the first major arc that Luffy and the others come across with their journey into the Grand Line. This means some big characters are on the way.

There's a very good chance that One Piece Season 2 will show off its version of the Alabasta arc at least in some way, and that means fans will get to see all of the very important characters who make their debuts during this arc such as Princess Vivi. She ends up becoming one of the most notable additions to the series during this stretch of time specifically, and an awesome cosplay from artist thechrissymourns on TikTok showcases why Vivi's such a hit before she makes her live-action debut. Check it out:

What to Know for Netflix's One Piece Before Season 2

One Piece Season 2 is now in production, but has yet to reveal a release date or window as of the time of this writing. There has yet to be any word on which arcs from Eiichiro Oda's original manga the new season will be tackling, or what characters we'll see, but Oda himself teased Chopper's addition to the series in the new episodes. With Vivi being introduced before that in the timeline, we're very likely getting a live-action version of the character in the next season.

