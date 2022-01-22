Toonami Shares New Promo For One Piece’s Return

One Piece first hit the airwaves in North America in 2004, being brought to the West by 4Kids and presented as a part of Fox’s Saturday Morning Block. Since growing in popularity over the decades, the story of the Straw Hats eventually hit Cartoon Network’s Toonami Block, with the series set to once again return to the platform, with a new promo being released to celebrate Luffy’s major comeback to Adult Swim alongside several other major anime series.

Toonami has had a steady stream of anime within its block over the years, with the Cartoon Network platform being responsible for introducing countless viewers to anime series that they might otherwise have never encountered. For those who are looking forward to diving back into the world of One Piece via Adult Swim’s unique platform, be forewarned that these episodes won’t be the latest in the series that have featured the Straw Hats battling against the Beast Pirates in the borders of Wano, but rather, will be starting the Fishman Island Arc that began with episode 517 of the Toei Animation produced series.

Reddit User Murillos1 shared the new promo for One Piece’s return on Toonami, which sees Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of the Thousand Sunny making a comeback to the Adult Swim programming block after five years, running alongside the likes of Blade Runner, Made In Abyss, Assassination Classroom, Cowboy Bebop, and Naruto: Shippuden:

2022 is set to be a big year for the Straw Hats, not just with the manga continuing the battle between Luffy and Kaido during the War for Wano Arc, but with the anime series telling the explosive tale of the isolated nation to boot. With a new One Piece movie, One Piece: Red, also set to hit theaters later this year and bring back the pirate Shanks into the spotlight, Oda certainly has his hands full, especially with Netflix’s live-action series set to continue production.

Are you hyped for the return of One Piece on Toonami? What other anime series do you want to see return to the Cartoon Network programming block? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.