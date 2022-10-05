Did One Piece Just Punk Us With Dr. Vegapunk's Introduction?

One Piece loves a good prank, and of course, the series knows how to make fans sweat over its reveals. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has kept dozens of secrets from his readers, and many of them are now coming to light. After all, the manga's final act has begun, and there is plenty left to do with the Straw Hat crew. And now, a new theory suggests Dr. Vegapunk and their recent debut dunked the whole fandom.

The theory is a simple one, and it involves a case of multiple identities. If you are caught up with the manga, you will know Vegapunk was introduced out of nowhere. Franky and several of the Straw Hat members ran into a young woman named Vegapunk in the ocean as she tested a huge mechanical shark. But if this theory is right, this lady is not the one we've heard so much about.

After all, One Piece made it clear there was more to this woman than suspected. She is seen wearing a uniform that denotes her as Vegapunk 02. This numbering makes fans think are multiple doctors running around with the name. As for why, well – fans are not quite sure yet. However, the Dr. Vegapunk we've heard about in the canon so far does seem to differ from the woman we just met.

Previously, One Piece has suggested Dr. Vegapunk is an old man, and a G-5 Marine confirmed as much once. The man has also been seen in shadow once before, and they seemed to wear a large lab coat and gloves. Of course, that description differs from the young woman known as Vegapunk 02, but One Piece could have changed the man's appearance somehow. Still, fans believe this newcomer's uniform suggests there are several Dr. Vegapunk, and the original is holed up in a lab who knows where.

What do you make of this latest One Piece theory? Do you believe Dr. Vegapunk is hiding something for us? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.