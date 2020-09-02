One Piece Fans Cannot Unsee This Zoro x BTS Connection

✖

One Piece has a slew of characters to work with, but it goes without saying some are more popular than others. Any of the Straw Hats can be called a fan-favorite, and there are some crew members who rank above their friends. Roronoa Zoro is one such lead, and fans are geeking out online after noticing how closely one member of BTS resembles the swordsman nowadays.

The revelation came on Twitter from the user glosselene. The BTS fan has a big interest in One Piece, so they were taken aback when BTS pushed ahead with their new comeback. The South Korean band has broken records with its release of "Dynamite" and its number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

But let's be real. If you watched BTS and their live stage on the VMAs, you noticed RM has a new hair color. One Piece fans noticed it really quick, and they are freaking out over how the makeover turned Namjoon into a One Piece pirate.

As you can see from the tweets above, the tie between Zoro and RM is real. Their tall frames and angular features make them a dead ringer for one another, and that only becomes more apparent when their hair matches. Fans are now asking for BTS to consider doing an anime-centric comeback that delves into One Piece. And if that is the case, the fandom is making a case for which characters the other BTS members can play.

Obviously, Jimin would look adorable as Chopper, and Jungkook has what it takes to play Franky. Sanji and Jin would work well together, and J-Hope radiates major Brook vibes. V could make Usopp work with some prosthetics, and when it comes to Luffy, we can imagine Suga rocking the captain's hat.

Do you think its time for BTS to tap into One Piece for their next comeback? Or should the anime hit up the superstars for its next theme song? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

