Plankton: The Movie Hypes Netflix Release With First Trailer & Poster

Plankton is getting his very own movie as the SpongeBob SquarePants crew is coming to Netflix later this Spring with Plankton: The Movie, and fans can check out the first look at what to expect. As SpongeBob SquarePants celebrated its 25th anniversary with Nickelodeon last year, fans have gotten to see SpongeBob and crew in all sorts of new adventures and shenanigans through new projects. This even included Sandy Cheeks getting her own feature film adventure released with Netflix last year, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. But it seems like the next movie coming to Netflix is going to go in the complete opposite direction.

Plankton: The Movie is going to be a movie all about Plankton, and teases that for all of his plans of world domination, he’s finally going to be dealing with the after effects of Karen getting fed up with his failures over the years. This long time foe is now at the center of his own adventure, but SpongeBob and his friends are going to be along for the ride as well. You can check out the first trailer for Plankton: The Movie in the video above ahead of its premiere with Netflix, and find the new poster below.

When Does Plankton: The Movie Come Out?

Plankton: The Movie will be releasing worldwide with Netflix beginning on March 7th. Featuring Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller as executive producers, Plankton: The Movie will be directed by Dave Needham. Longtime Plankton voice actor Mr. Lawrence not only returns from the SpongeBob SquarePants TV series to voice Plankton in the film, but also is behind the new story. Writing the screenplay alongside Kaz and Chris Viscardi, this new movie is really going to show a new side of Plankton from those who really know him the best after all these years.

Mr. Lawrence leads the voice cast for Plankton: The Movie alongside other returning members of the SpongeBob SquarePants cast such as Jill Talley, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Rodger Bumpass. The film will also feature original songs from Bret McKenzie, Linda Perry, Mark Mothersbaugh and Bob Mothersbaugh, and music composed by Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper. So it seems like the new film is going to have many of the classic SpongeBob sounds and voices that fans would hope to see.

What’s Next for SpongeBob?

With SpongeBob SquarePants celebrating its 25th anniversary of its Nickelodeon premiere last year, the franchise is far from slowing down any time soon. Not only are there still new episodes of the TV being released pretty much all the time, but its spinoffs have been continuing with their own successes as well like seen with the launch of The Patrick Star Show. There are even more feature film projects now in the works as well with a new one scheduled to hit theaters later this year.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Search for SquarePants is currently slated to release in theaters beginning on December 19th. Very little has been revealed about this film as of the time of this publication, but it has teased that it will have a large focus on the Flying Dutchman’s Ghost. Mark Hammill will be the voice of the Flying Dutchman in the upcoming film, who will be replacing Brian-Doyle Murray (who had voiced the character in his appearances in the TV series). So not only do SpongeBob SquarePants fans get to see a new Plankton focused movie on Netflix this Spring, there’s also a new theatrical release coming by the end of the year.