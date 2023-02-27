Pokemon Anime Teases Team Rocket's Final Outing

Pokemon has been getting ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years of traveling in the anime, and now the series is setting the stage for Team Rocket's own final outing in the series too! When it was first announced that Ash was going to leave the anime for good, some of the major questions that popped up as a result was whether or not it meant all of the side characters would leave the series as well. With further updates teases we'll be saying goodbye to even Pikachu along with Ash, it's increasingly clear that we'll see Team Rocket leave forever too.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been rapidly approaching the end of its run as Ash gets closer to saying goodbye, and the first look at the final batch of episodes for this special series have teased Team Rocket's final big episode in the series. Not only will Team Rocket seemingly get a final adventure all to themselves, but they will be soon reunited with all of the partners they have teamed up with across all of their travels across the regions too. Check it out below as shared by Pash Magazine's official Twitter account:

What Will Be Team Rocket's Final Episode?

It's still unclear as to whether or not this will be Team Rocket's final appearance, Episode 9 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is teasing the trio will get an episode all to themselves before it's all over. Premiering on March 10th in Japan, the episode is titled "Team Rocket Strikes Back!" and the synopsis for it teases the adventure as such, "The Pokemon that Team Rocket have got across various regions are delivered to the trio. Delighted at the reunion with their old friends, Team Rocket launches an operation to get Pikachu, putting everything they've done to this point on the line."

It certainly sounds like this will be Team Rocket's final spotlight before the anime moves on without them, and it's all becoming more real the further we get through to the end of Ash's final run in the anime overall. But what are you hoping to see from their final adventure? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!