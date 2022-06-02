Pokemon Journeys Promo Sets Up Goh’s Last Project Mew Trial

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Goh’s final trial to get onto the Project Mew team with the promo for the next episode of the anime series! The newest iteration of the anime is quickly reaching its grand finale (as the next generation of the video games fast approaches its release later this Fall), and while Ash Ketchum has been setting up for the final tournament with the Masters Eight in the World Coronation Series, Goh has been getting ready for his own final mission. Making his way through the Project Mew trials, he only has one more mission to go.

While Ash has been battling up through the ranks of the world spanning tournament, Goh has been taking on a series of trials in order to qualify for the Project Mew team. The latest update fans got from Goh was that he was the seventh ranked out of the eight final potential qualifiers, but it seems like he will be taking on his next and final trial with the next episode of the series. Now fans can get the first look at what Episode 113 of the series has to offer when it hits Japan, and you can check out the newest Pokemon Journeys promo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/oCSM1Sisgis

Episode 113 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “The Last Mission! Catch Regieleki and Regidrago!!” and as the title suggests, Goh’s final trial will be to catch two Legendary Pokemon in the Crown Tundra of the Galar region. Goh’s taking on this one alone, and he’ll need to overcome the eight other potential trainers trying to get onto the Project Mew team. But while he’s going at it alone, it seems like he’ll be forming a team with Gary Oak (who’s currently in the lead of potential qualifiers), so the two of them will need to overcome the trial together.

As Ash gets ready to take on his biggest challenge yet, there is a chance that Goh will be able to do the same before it's all over. It's just a matter of seeing whether or not he can be successful in making his way through this intense final trial, even if he needs to team up with Gary to make it happen.