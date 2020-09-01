Pokemon Explains Why Pikachu Never Wants to Evolve

✖

Pikachu has been the face of the Pokemon franchise for decades now, and the monster isn't lacking where popularity is concerned. Over the years, Ash Ketchum has made Pikachu even more popular thanks to their travels, and that has only continued with Pokemon Journeys. And thanks to a recent episode, fans were given a straight answer on why Pikachu isn't willing to evolve.

The revelation came when Pokemon Journeys gave Goh a chance to get his very own Pikachu. The trainer was thrilled to run into so many monsters at a Pikachu Outbreak, but Ash's friend was not so keen. After all, the festival was littered with Thunderstones, and things got hairy when Goh questioned Ash on Pikachu's refusal to evolve.

As it turns out, the reason behind Pikachu's aversion has nothing to do with him hating Raichu. It all comes down to Pikachu's stubborn instance of becoming stronger the most natural way.

"My Pikachu wants to get stronger as a Pikachu. Sorry, that's how it is. We don't need a Thunderstone," Ash told his partner. "It's better to evolve only when you want to."

Of course, this explanation isn't a major surprise. Many fans already expected that to be the case. Pikachu has been eager to prove himself since day one, and he was never very interested in evolving. When Pokemon Journeys gave Pikachu an out to evolve, he literally ran from it, and Ash is more than happy to back his friend's dream.

By the episode's end, fans watched as Goh ultimately evolved his Raichu, so Pikachu will get to know the evolution much better. But if you are thinking he may change his mind about evolving - well, you better think again!

