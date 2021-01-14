Snow Festival Goes Viral for Studio Ghibli and Pokemon Installations

✖

Studio Ghibli and Pokemon have both been in the news a lot lately, with the former releasing their latest feature-length film in Earwig And The Witch and the latter looking to add its twenty-third movie to its collection in Pokemon: Coco, and it looks like another headline has arrived thanks to a snow festival utilizing colorful characters from both anime legends. The anime characters that were utilized in these unique snow creations coming out of Japan include the Catbus from Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro, the ancient Pokemon known as Mew, and everyone's favorite ridiculous pocket monster in Magikarp.

The artist behind these unique anime snow creations, Yukidaruma Shokunin Toshinyan, shared his unique creations via his Official Twitter Account, showing us these amazing re-creations that utilize the frozen snow and even incorporate light into some of the creations:

What do you think of these amazing snow creations that honor Studio Ghibli and Pokemon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of anime snow creations!