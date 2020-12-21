Re:Zero Cosplay Readies Rem for the Holidays

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s Rem is ready for the holidays with some adorable new cosplay! The second season of the fan favorite Isekai series aired its first half earlier this year, and while Rem was a huge part of the anime's inaugural season, the second season has been far less kind to the fan favorite. Taking her out of the action almost immediately, the far darker trajectory for Subaru in the second season went on to prove just how crucial of a part Rem played in his journey the first time around.

With the final half of the second season now making its way toward a return in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season, Rem is just one of the many characters fans are hoping to see in action again when the anime returns. But artist @mk_ays has brought Rem back to the fold far before the midseason premiere with a special makeover fit for the holidays! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ays (@mk_ays)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will be returning for the second half of its second season on January 6th, and the series will likely be streaming on Crunchyroll upon its big return (although that has yet to be confirmed as of this writing). The second season of the series has started Subaru on one of his darkest and most dangerous journeys yet, and fans have seen how much harder things have been without Rem at his side.

But with Subaru vowing to save everyone around him somehow during the midseason finale before its several month break, the second season of the series is likely only to get far more intense as he discovers just how much tougher things can really be in this particular loop. But maybe Rem can still find her way back as she's in a major coma, but she's still alive and currently well enough.

What do you think? Do you think Rem has a shot of returning to action before Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- ends the second season? How do you think Subaru can even save her from her current comatose condition? Are you excited for the second season's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!