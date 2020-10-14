Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Cosplay Brings Echidna to Life

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- might currently be on break before it returns next year for the final half of the second season, but one cosplay has brought newcomer Echidna to life! The second season of the series officially premiered this Summer after being delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the wait was totally worth it as the new season immediately through Subaru and the others in the most intense series of circumstances in the anime to date. But at the same time, the anime introduced a new anchor to bounce off of Subaru with Echidna.

Echidna, the Witch of Greed, made her official debut in the anime series in the second season, and was a catalyst for much of Subaru's struggles in the new Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World's- episodes. It wasn't until the midseason finale that we saw her true objective, but it didn't stop fans from loving the newest addition to the series. In fact, she was just as popular as many of the other heroines.

Echidna was a huge hit for her blend of adorableness and hidden sinister side, and artist @haneame_cos (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought that to life perfectly with that same blend of cuteness and darkness that made each of Echidna's appearances so magnetic in the anime series. Check it out below:

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will officially be returning for the second half of its second season in January next year but there is unfortunately no concrete release date for the new episodes as of this writing. The season will return with an even more intense set of circumstances for Subaru as he challenges Echidna and Satella to forego using his Return by Death and still save everyone as best as he can with his own strength.

