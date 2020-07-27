Rick and Morty Fans Loved the Newest Anime Short and Hoping for More
Adult Swim Con on Toonami was full of plenty of major surprise announcements, but the biggest by far had to have been a new Rick and Morty anime short directed by Tower of God's director, Takashi Sano. Following the surprise debut of a samurai influenced anime short earlier this year, "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" was a much longer and more story focused affair. Not only did the Toonami audience love this foray into anime, but the Rick and Morty audience did as well since it perfectly slots into the multiverse we already are aware of in the main series.
With two successful anime outings now under its belt, and the second one taking the idea much further than anyone has expected, fans have been so hyped after the newest short that now there are calls for a full Rick and Morty series like this! At the very least, fans would love a surprise anime outing maybe even taking the place of one of the standard episodes in the future!
Read on to see how Rick and Morty fans are reacting to the anime's newest short, and let us know what you think! Would you watch a full anime series like this? Hoping to see more of these shorts in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It Really is!
prevnext
Anime rick and morty is the shit pic.twitter.com/rv80p3t0Xz— Ash (@aaasshhooo) July 26, 2020
Who Could Have Guessed?
prevnext
Daawg who knew rick and Morty anime style woulda have been so hard 🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/qh17Sd03Fe— Jojo (@jojo_d3h_juic3) July 26, 2020
Sign Us Up for More!
prevnext
An anime Rick and Morty lmaooo sign me up— Aristotle From 79th (@Pil_ArtyAnimal) July 26, 2020
2020's Not All Bad!
prevnext
"a rick and morty anime short directed by the same guy who directed the anime adaptation of tower of god" is surprisingly one of the most normal thingd i've heard in 2020— Ryan (@diceb0mb) July 27, 2020
Expanding the Rick and Morty Universe!
prevnext
Loving these Rick and Morty anime shorts. It’s so cool to see the universe done in a completely different style. #RickandMorty https://t.co/lcvmsMEtII— Zac (@ZedZedboi) July 26, 2020
BUT WHAT IF
prevnext
That ram anime short is how I be wishing Rick and Morty's dynamic was like, like yeah they have their wholesome moments, but what if those moments were ALL THE TIME— Vanilla 💖COMMISSIONS OPEN 💖 (@vanillamorty) July 26, 2020
An Understanding of Appeal
prevnext
Japanese animators understand the potential and appeal of a show like Rick and Morty better than the people who make Rick and Morty dohttps://t.co/c7WJmiq3CV— Another Ahab Rejected (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@AhabsArtwork) July 26, 2020
Best Anime of 2020?
prevnext
Rick and Morty best anime 2020 pic.twitter.com/vlUSLrFxH2— 〚𝔹𝕠𝕠𝕡𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕡𝕪𝕞𝕒〛 (@boopderpyma) July 26, 2020
No Arguments Now!
prevnext
#Toonami That Rick and Morty anime... Wow
It's an actual anime.— tetrapixel (@tetrapixel) July 26, 2020
LET'S GET A FULL SEASON NOW!
prev
I want a season of this rick and morty anime!#RickAndMorty #Toonami pic.twitter.com/H70kAM2IWX— Omegixz (@OMEGIXZ) July 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.