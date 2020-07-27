Rick and Morty Fans Loved the Newest Anime Short and Hoping for More

Adult Swim Con on Toonami was full of plenty of major surprise announcements, but the biggest by far had to have been a new Rick and Morty anime short directed by Tower of God's director, Takashi Sano. Following the surprise debut of a samurai influenced anime short earlier this year, "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" was a much longer and more story focused affair. Not only did the Toonami audience love this foray into anime, but the Rick and Morty audience did as well since it perfectly slots into the multiverse we already are aware of in the main series.

With two successful anime outings now under its belt, and the second one taking the idea much further than anyone has expected, fans have been so hyped after the newest short that now there are calls for a full Rick and Morty series like this! At the very least, fans would love a surprise anime outing maybe even taking the place of one of the standard episodes in the future!

Read on to see how Rick and Morty fans are reacting to the anime's newest short, and let us know what you think! Would you watch a full anime series like this? Hoping to see more of these shorts in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!