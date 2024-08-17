Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 First Look Released: Watch

Rick and Morty: The Anime has officially kicked off its run this Summer with Adult Swim, and now they have shared the first look at what’s coming next in Episode 2. Rick and Morty: The Anime is a brand new take on Adult Swim’s original animated series that imagines a different side of the multiverse in which Rick and Morty are now taking on a whole new wave of anime adventures. The first episode shook things up with some new additions to the franchise as a whole, and now things will continue as its own multiverse and space time begins to go awry.

Rick and Morty: The Anime introduced this new anime take on the main cast, but also threw in some new ideas of its own as Rick and Morty soon found themselves in ever-changing space time. Rick himself was lost within all of these changes, and it seems like it’s going to put him on a collision course with the other Rick we had gotten to see in the premiere episode as well. You can check out the first look at Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

How to Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 is titled “Fighting Mother” and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, August 22nd at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, August 24th (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). The episode is teased as such, “It’s life mostly as usual for the Smith family; Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl; and they’re all an anime.”

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story on a whole as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”